WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.438 billion, or $5.63 per share. This compares with $1.607 billion, or $5.93 per share, last year.Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.22 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $18.285 billion from $17.303 billion last year.HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.438 Bln. vs. $1.607 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.63 vs. $5.93 last year. -Revenue: $18.285 Bln vs. $17.303 Bln last year.FY25 Revenue Guidance: $72.80 Bln - $75.80 BlnFY25 EPS Guidance $24.05 - $25.85Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX