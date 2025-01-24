WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), while reporting weak fourth-quarter profit, but above market estimates, on Friday issued fiscal 2025 outlook, higher than last year, and announced dividend.For fiscal 2025, the company projects net income attributable of $5.85 billion to $6.29 billion or $24.05 to $25.85 per share. Revenues are projected to be $72.80 billion to $75.80 billion.The Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $ 24.61 per share on revenues of $74.81 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.In fiscal 2024, the company net income was $5.760 billion or $22.00 per share, on revenues of $70.603 billion.Further, HCA announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 31, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17.In the fourth quarter, HCA Healthcare's earnings totalled $1.438 billion or $5.63 per share. This compares with $1.607 billion, or $5.93 per share, last year.Adjusted earnings were $6.22 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.14 per share.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $18.285 billion from $17.303 billion last year.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, HCA Healthcare shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to $329.79.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX