BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased during the October-December period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.The unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent in October-December from 4.7 percent in September to November.In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was also 4.4 percent.The number of unemployed persons decreased to 216,300 in the October-December period from 230,800 in the previous three months.Meanwhile, the employment rate remained stable at 65.0 percent.During December, the unemployment rate in the country was 4.3 percent, down from 4.5 percent in November. Moreover, it was the first decline in six months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX