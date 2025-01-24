ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader in conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today introduced the UNITE 260N Pro, a professional 4K Ultra HD camera with NDI®|HX, designed to meet the requirements of NDI® workflows.

The UNITE 260N Pro Camera will be on display at ISE 2025 in Booth# 2N220 at Fira Barcelona Gran Vía Venue, Barcelona, Spain.

"The UNITE 260N Pro camera eliminates the need for complex and costly setups," said Derek Graham, CEO of ClearOne. "The UNITE 260N Pro camera empowers users with real-time camera control, switching, and IP streaming, enabling dynamic broadcast-style video production with unparalleled ease."

The UNITE 260N Pro Camera with motorized pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) features a 20X optical zoom and 16X digital zoom that enables the capture of all participants in the room. And a high SNR CMOS sensor combined with 2D and 3D noise reduction algorithms delivers stunningly clean images, even in challenging low-light conditions. The camera's advanced algorithms enable the lens to focus quickly and accurately. Camera functions can be controlled by USB, Ethernet, RS-485, and RS-232, providing users with maximum flexibility of usage.

NDI-enabled UNITE 260N Pro Cameras are instantly discoverable within a standard IP network, eliminating the need for complex setups. These cameras can seamlessly send or receive high-quality, low-latency video, audio, controls, and metadata all within a single stream. Also, UNITE 260N Pro Cameras seamlessly integrate with a vast ecosystem of thousands of NDI-compatible hardware and software products.

The UNITE 260N pro camera features AI-powered smart face tracking that keeps the selected presenter in focus as they move around the room, while customizable zone tracking allows to define specific areas for optimal capture. Auto framing automatically adjusts the image to perfectly capture the entire group, making it ideal for various applications such as Video Conferencing, Surveillance, Hybrid Work and Learning. The advanced Re-Identification technology seamlessly re-acquires and tracks individuals even after they leave the frame.

The local MP4 recording functionality allows users to capture both audio and video of their meetings and lectures directly to an external USB drive in MP4 format. This provides a convenient way to record and share important content with those who couldn't attend the meeting or lecture, for later review and reference without the need for a separate video recording system.

The UNITE 260N Pro Camera supports leading collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams®, Google Meet®, Zoom®, and WebEx®.

Learn more about the UNITE 260N Pro Camera here.

About NDI

NDI, a fast-growing tech company, is removing the limits of video connectivity. NDI Network Device Interface is used by millions of customers worldwide and has been adopted by more media organizations than any other IP standard, creating the industry's largest IP ecosystem of products.

NDI allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP; it can encode, transmit, and receive many streams of high-quality, low-latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real time. The growth of NDI is backed by a growing community of installers, developers, AV professionals, and users who are deeply engaged with the company through community events and initiatives. NDI is a part of Vizrt. For more information: https://ndi.video/.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

