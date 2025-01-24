Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 15:18 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: International Development Association

Guarantor (if any):

ISIN: XS2985204515

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark

Description: EUR benchmark



Offer price: 99.556%

Other offer terms: Payment 24 January 2025

Exchange, denominations: 1k

Maturity 24 January 2040

Stabilisation:

Lead Manager: DZ BANK,HSBC,JP Morgan, Nomura



Stabilisation Managers: DZ Bank AG

Stabilisation period commences 24 January 2024

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2025 PR Newswire
