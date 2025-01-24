DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: International Development Association



Guarantor (if any):



ISIN: XS2985204515



Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark



Description: EUR benchmark





Offer price: 99.556%



Other offer terms: Payment 24 January 2025

Exchange, denominations: 1k



Maturity 24 January 2040



Stabilisation:



Lead Manager: DZ BANK,HSBC,JP Morgan, Nomura







Stabilisation Managers: DZ Bank AG



Stabilisation period commences 24 January 2024



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot

conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

