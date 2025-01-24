LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenian consumers remained slightly more pessimistic at the start of the year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.
The consumer sentiment index dropped to -28.0 in January from -27.0 in the previous month.
Among components, households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months worsened to -18 from -15 in the previous month. Similarly, the index for past financial situation declined to -24 from -19.
Meanwhile, expectations on the general economic situation of the country improved somewhat to -36 from -39.
Compared to October 2024, consumers' expectations about home improvements and about home purchases deteriorated, the survey said.
