LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenian consumers remained slightly more pessimistic at the start of the year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.The consumer sentiment index dropped to -28.0 in January from -27.0 in the previous month.Among components, households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months worsened to -18 from -15 in the previous month. Similarly, the index for past financial situation declined to -24 from -19.Meanwhile, expectations on the general economic situation of the country improved somewhat to -36 from -39.Compared to October 2024, consumers' expectations about home improvements and about home purchases deteriorated, the survey said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX