Whirlpool Corporation Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Third Consecutive Year

Whirlpool Corporation has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the third consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 18th year. The DJSI recognizes global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through its Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

"Our continued inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a reflection of Whirlpool Corporation's vision to improve life at home," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation." Grounded in transparency and ethical business practices, and dedicated to the communities where we do business, our employees are committed to designing and manufacturing innovative - and increasingly sustainable - home appliances that help bring families together around the world."

Whirlpool Corp. has long been a leader in global sustainability. One of its latest innovations, SlimTech insulation technology - the first vacuum-insulated structure (VIS) technology introduced in North America - fundamentally changes the design of refrigerators, increasing capacity by up to 25% while using materials that have the potential to be reclaimed. Last year, SlimTech was recognized by Fast Company with an "Innovation by Design" award.

This recognition also further highlights Whirlpool Corp.'s longstanding commitment to sustainable products and operations. As part of the company's Design for Sustainability framework, Whirlpool Corp. works to embed reliability, repairability and durability into product development to increase an appliance's sustainability without sacrificing performance while also reducing pollution and waste. The company is on track to achieve its commitment of Net Zero emissions in plants and operations by 2030 (scopes 1 and 2) and to reduce emissions from products in use (scope 3 category 11) by 20% by 2030, compared to a 2016 baseline.

Improving life at home also happens through support of homeownership and improving communities. This is reflected in Whirlpool Corp.'s 25-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity, which has positively impacted one million people around the world. The company has contributed more than $140 million dollars in funding and donated more than 241,000 major home appliances for Habitat homes. In the U.S., Habitat's BuildBetter with Whirlpool program helped build 260 climate-resilient, energy-efficient homes for families who are in need of safe, affordable housing. These homes are designed to withstand climate disasters and equipped with energy- and cost-efficient appliances, proving that climate resilience can be both effective and affordable.

In 2024, the Whirlpool Foundation also began supporting The Washing Machine Project to provide manual washing machines in underserved communities. With 60% of the world relying on handwashing clothes, this initiative helps reclaim millions of hours for education, work, and personal growth for women and girls who disproportionately carry the burden of doing laundry for their families.

Whirlpool Corp. has received several notable recognitions for these efforts, including being named a Top Corporate Citizen of 2024, one of the best places to work for parents and disability inclusion, as well as earning a spot on Fortune's list of the Most Admired Companies.

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), was launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional, and country benchmarks.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

