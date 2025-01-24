WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc.(C), Friday. announced the full redemption of its approximately 451.93 million euros at 4.25 percent Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, which are due in 2030.These notes will be redeemed in their entirety on February 25.On the redemption date, Citigroup will pay a cash redemption price equivalent to the par value of the notes, along with any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the redemption date. After this date, the notes will no longer accrue interest.This redemption aligns with Citigroup's broader liability management strategy, which aims to optimize the efficiency of its funding and capital structure.C is currently trading at $81.92, down 0.08 percent or $0.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX