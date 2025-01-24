WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) Friday announced that it as unveiled its all-new and updated motorcycles for the 2025 model lineup.Among the highlights are the Street Glide Ultra, a fully equipped touring model designed for long-distance journeys, and the Pan America 1250 ST, a high-performance adventure sport motorcycle built for the road.The 2025 Harley-Davidson Cruiser lineup features six models, each enhanced with significant upgrades in performance and technology. The Sportster S model now boasts revised suspension for improved comfort.Additionally, the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation collection includes four exclusive models, rounding out the most desirable motorcycle portfolio Harley-Davidson has ever offered.These new models complete Harley-Davidson's 2025 lineup, which spans Grand American Touring, Cruiser, Sport, Adventure Touring, and Trike motorcycles.HOG is currently trading at $28.67, down 0.19 percent or $0.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX