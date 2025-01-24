WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, a division of Blackstone (BX), Friday announced its agreement to acquire Potomac Energy Center, a 774-megawatt natural gas power plant in Loudoun County, Virginia.The terms of the deal were not disclosed.This acquisition supports Blackstone's focus on energy infrastructure for growing data center and AI demands.BX is currently trading at $186.10 up 0.32 percent or $0.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX