BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U Power Limited (UCAR), a China-based vehicle sourcing services provider, Friday has announced a registered direct offering to sell approximately 1.041 million Class A ordinary shares alongwith upto around 1.562 million Class A ordinary shares at a combined price of $4.80 for each share and accompanying warrant.The company expects to raise approximately $5.0 million in gross proceeds from the offering.These warrants are immediately exercisable, valid for five years, and have an initial exercise price of $4.80 per share.The transaction is anticipated to close on or around January 27, 2025.Currently UCAR is trading at $6.01 or 24.97 percent lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX