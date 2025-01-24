Wang Li, General Manager of Kweichow Moutai Group, China's top liquor company, was invited to participate in the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, which officially opened recently, and shared the Moutai solutions on topics such as ESG practices, green and low-carbon development.

Wang Li, General Manager of Kweichow Moutai Group, presented Moutai's advanced experience in green technological innovation at the Davos-Caixin CEO luncheon. (Photo: Business Wire)

At the 2025 Davos-Tencent Finance Vision Dinner, Wang explained the ESG development based on Moutai's practices. She said that Moutai adheres to long-termism and high-quality development, integrates the ESG concept into the entire production and operation process. By pursuing sustainable development from three dimensions: harmonious coexistence with nature, sharing of social value, and modernization of self-governance, Moutai accumulates momentum and advantages for future development.

Besides, Wang Li presented Moutai's advanced experience in green technological innovation at the Davos-Caixin CEO luncheon as well. She said that Moutai liquor is the result of adhering to harmonious coexistence between mankind and nature. Kweichow Moutai Group insists on leveraging the innovative power of green technology to support the company's green development, focusing on "energy saving, carbon reduction, emission reduction, and efficiency improvement" to achieve "greening level improvement of the main value chain".

Through the resource utilization, greening and high-end development of the by-products in the liquor industry, Moutai has realized the utilization of its by-products. Looking to the future, Moutai will be committed to applying more innovative power and methods of green technology to maintain the characteristics of its products.

Furthermore, Wang proposed Moutai's carbon reduction solution at the First Movers Coalition Leadership Meeting. Wang said, "The accurate management of the whole chain is an important feature of Moutai's carbon emission management. Moutai accounts for the carbon footprint of the whole life cycle of its products and has formulated targeted programs for the transformation of the energy structure, the reduction and greening of packaging materials, etc."

Moutai also pays attention to the recycling of post-drinking packages, and plans to start post-drinking package recycling in China's provincial capitals in 2025, with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions of the whole industrial chain by 20% by 2030.

During the WEF, Wang Li will also take part in the "China Night" dialogue, sharing Moutai's wisdom with Chinese and foreign experts on the thinking of Chinese enterprises in coping with the age of intelligence and the shaping of the international image of Chinese enterprises.

