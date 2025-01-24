Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
24.01.2025 16:54 Uhr
ADO EBIKE: ADO E-bike Guangdong Huizhou ADO Industrial Park Topping-Out Ceremony Marks a New Chapter in Innovation and Sustainability

Finanznachrichten News

ADO E-bike celebrates the topping-out of its Guangdong Huizhou Industrial Park, showcasing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth. The facility will enhance global operations and set the stage for the launch of the revolutionary Air 30 Ultra e-bike with the first integrated Auto Triple-Speed motor.

HUIZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As ADO E-bike celebrates the topping-out of its Guangdong Huizhou Industrial Park, the company reflects on its ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability. This modern facility symbolizes ADO's mission to revolutionize urban mobility and expand its global footprint.

ADO EBIKE team pictured at the industrial park headquarters

The ADO Guangdong Huizhou Industrial Park, which began construction in October 2023, spans 53,365 square meters and represents an investment of 150 million RMB (€19.9 million). Expected to be fully operational by May 2025, the industrial park will coincide with ADO's fourth brand anniversary, marking a significant moment in the company's history.

Key features of the industrial park include:

  • Manufacturing Buildings (A & B): Advanced production and warehousing capabilities to enhance supply chain efficiency.
  • R&D Building (C): A dedicated hub for cutting-edge research and product innovation.
  • Dormitory Building (D): Comfortable living spaces for employees, fostering a positive work environment.

Once operational, the park will deliver an annual production capacity of 200,000 e-bikes, supporting ADO's mission to empower riders worldwide to "Cross Your City, ADO E-BIKE."

Innovation Takes Center Stage with the Air 30 Ultra

As part of its continuous pursuit of innovation, ADO E-bike is proud to introduce the Air 30 Ultra, the first integrated Auto Triple-Speed E-Bike co-developed by ADO and BAFANG Scheduled to launch in February 2025, this revolutionary model combines effortless performance with sleek design, setting a new standard for e-bike technology.

A Step Toward a Sustainable Future

The Guangdong Huizhou Industrial Park is a cornerstone of ADO's commitment to sustainability. By integrating advanced manufacturing practices with eco-conscious design, ADO E-bike is taking meaningful steps to reduce its carbon footprint while meeting global demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Join ADO E-bike in Shaping the Future

This topping-out ceremony marks not only a construction milestone but also a bold step toward achieving ADO's vision for a greener and more connected world. ADO invites its global community of riders, partners, and supporters to celebrate this achievement and stay tuned for the highly anticipated launch of the Air 30 Ultra.

Learn more about ADO E-bike: https://www.adoebike.com/

https://youtu.be/l3-zN5-sl3w?si=TbgouL3hfL8aqqJW

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605619/iMAGE1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ado-e-bike-guangdong-huizhou-ado-industrial-park-topping-out-ceremony-marks-a-new-chapter-in-innovation-and-sustainability-302359758.html

