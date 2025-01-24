WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) a California-based social technology company, Friday announced that the company plans to invest between $60 billion and $65 billion in 2025 to expand its AI infrastructure.The company joins other major tech firms in announcing significant spending to leverage advancements in artificial intelligence.Following the investment, META plans to develop a massive data center with a capacity of over 2 gigawatts, capable of spanning a significant area of Manhattan. As one of Nvidia's key clients for its highly prized AI chips, Meta expects to have more than 1.3 million graphics processors by the end of the year.CEO Mark Zuckerberg anticipates that Meta's AI assistant, integrated across platforms like Facebook and Instagram, will reach over 1 billion users in 2025. Additionally, he envisions the open-source Llama 4 becoming the industry's 'leading state-of-the-art model.'Meta's projected capital expenditure of up to $65 billion represents a substantial increase compared to its estimated spending of $38 billion to $40 billion in the previous year.As part of its AI initiatives, Meta announced plans to develop an AI engineer that will progressively contribute more code to its research and development efforts. The company also intends to expand the teams dedicated to AI services.CEO Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that, 'This will be a defining year for AI.'Currently, META is trading at $642.45 or 0.94% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX