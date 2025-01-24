WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A groundbreaking study led by UCL researchers revealed that adults diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD have a shorter life expectancy.The research involved 30,029 adults with diagnosed ADHD across the UK, whose primary care data was compared to that of 300,390 participants without ADHD.The findings, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, disclosed that lifespan of male adults with ADHD is reduced by an average of 6.8 years, whereas female adults with ADHD have a life expectancy of 8.6 years shorter, on average, than those who did not.'It is deeply concerning that some adults with diagnosed ADHD are living shorter lives than they should. People with ADHD have many strengths and can thrive with the right support and treatment,' senior author Josh Stott, from UCL Psychology & Language Sciences, commented.'However, they often lack support and are more likely to experience stressful life events and social exclusion, negatively impacting their health and self-esteem.'As per Mayo Clinic, adult ADHD is a mental health disorder that often goes undiagnosed during childhood, leading to issues, such as unstable relationships, poor performance at work or school, and low self-esteem. Such adults struggle with impulsiveness, restlessness and difficulty in paying attention.'Only a small percentage of adults with ADHD have been diagnosed, meaning this study covers just a segment of the entire community,' lead author Dr. Liz O'Nions.'More of those who are diagnosed may have additional health problems compared to the average person with ADHD. Therefore, our research may over-estimate the life expectancy gap for people with ADHD overall, though more community-based research is needed to test whether this is the case.'The researchers emphasized that the findings of the study only apply if the ADHD diagnosis remains stable over the time.'Although many people with ADHD live long and healthy lives, our finding that on average they are living shorter lives than they should indicates unmet support needs. It is crucial that we find out the reasons behind premature deaths so we can develop strategies to prevent these in future,' Dr. O'Nions concluded.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX