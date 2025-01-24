BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed marginally up on Friday after staying in a tight band above the flat line right through the day's trading session. Investors continued to assess recent economic data and U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about potential new tariffs and call for interest rate cuts.The benchmark SMI closed with a gain of 21.88 points or 0.18% at 12,287.28, after moving between 12,264.76 and 12,335.85.Adecco climbed 2.36%. SIG Group closed higher by 2.05%, while Holcim, Sonova, Lonza Group, Sika, Lindt & Spruengli and Straumann Holding gained 1.1 to 1.6%.Swatch Group, Richemont, Sandoz Group, ABB, VAT Group, Julius Baer and UBS Group advanced 0.4 to 1%.Givaudan ended down 3.12% despite reporting a sharp jump in full-year net income. The company reported a 22.1% year-over-year jump in full-year 2024 net income to 1.09 billion francs. Sales increased to 7.41 billion francs from 6.92 billion francs.SGS lost 1.51% and Partners Group closed lower by 1.03%. Kuehne + Nagel lost nearly 1%, while Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Re ended modestly lower.The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI rose to 50.2 in January of 2025 from 49.6 in the previous month. That was higher than the forecast for a 49.7 score. The HCOB Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.1 in January 2025 from 45.1 in December, while the Services PMI edged down to 51.4 in January, from 51.6 a month earlier.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX