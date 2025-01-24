CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is facing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the company failed to disclose that certain smartwatch straps contain harmful chemicals known as forever chemicals.The complaint, filed in a California federal court, specifically targets three Apple Watch bands - The Sport Band, the Ocean Band, and the Nike Sport Band.The lawsuit stated that the tech giant 'advertises these Products as designed to support and further human health and wellness, environmentally sustainable, and suitable for everyday use and wear. However, in truth, they contain excessive levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAs, which are toxic to human health and the environment.'Macrumors noted that PFAs are used in straps to help prevent discoloration as well as stains from sweat and dirt.The lawsuit follows a study conducted by scientists at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, which found elevated levels of PFAs in smartwatch bands.'The chemicals migrate from treated surfaces onto skin and into dust and air, creating multiple paths of exposure including inhalation, ingestion and dermal absorption,' the study warned.'Forever chemicals have been linked to multiple health conditions including immunosuppression, hormonal dysregulation, developmental delays in children, low birth weight and accelerated puberty, high blood pressure in pregnant women, and an increased risk of certain cancers, such as kidney and testicular cancer.'Published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, the study analyzed 22 watchstraps of companies like Apple, Google, Nike, Fitbit, Kingo Kings, Modal, Casetify, Samsung, Vajua and Tighesen. It found that expensive watchbands, which cost over $15, have concerning levels of PFAs.Responding to the allegations, the iPhone maker maintained that, 'Apple Watch bands are safe for users to wear. In addition to our own testing, we also work with independent laboratories to conduct rigorous testing and analysis of the materials used in our products, including Apple Watch bands.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX