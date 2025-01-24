Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067
Tradegate
24.01.25
20:00 Uhr
10,550 Euro
+0,120
+1,15 %
24.01.2025 21:38 Uhr
Paramount Global Relief Response to CA Wildfires: $1 Million Donation, Cash Grants and Temporary Housing

Finanznachrichten News

By: Harold Anderson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / As the wildfires in California continue, our hearts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

We remain committed to supporting our employees who have been impacted during this incredibly difficult time. And across our entire company, we are looking at various ways to support the local community and industry at large as they look to recover and rebuild. Paramount has made an initial donation of $1 Million to organizations on the ground that are actively assisting with continuous firefighting and relief efforts, including:

  • Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - SUPPORT HERE

  • United Way - SUPPORT HERE

  • California Fire Foundation - SUPPORT HERE

  • American Red Cross - SUPPORT HERE

  • Direct Relief - SUPPORT HERE

  • World Central Kitchen - SUPPORT HERE

  • Best Friends Animal Society - SUPPORT HERE

  • Anti Recidivism Coalition - SUPPORT HERE

Our brands are also taking the initiative to engage in relief efforts:

  • As of Jan. 15, CBS helped raised over $1.3 Million for the Red Cross, while also donating over 600 boxed meals and water to first responders.

  • Paramount Pictures donated catering from Better Man premiere to the Arcadia Police Department.

  • At Comedy Central, The Daily Show drove viewers to donate to the California Fire Foundation via in-show and social promotion.

  • On the streaming front, P+ and Pluto TV are driving donations to the American Red Cross via PSAs and social promotion.

Additionally, Paramount's Employee Matching Gifts Program will double contributions from employees made to organizations providing urgent rescue and relief efforts.

For employees directly impacted by the wildfires, they can receive cash grants through Paramount's Employee Assistance Fund to help cover the costs of emergency evacuation or disaster recovery. And we're offering lodging and temporary housing assistance to employees affected, as well as emotional support through our Employee Assistance Program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
