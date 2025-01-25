Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - EMPEROR METALS INC. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has paid Duparquet Assets Ltd., a private company owned 50% by Globex Mining Enterprises ("Globex"), the second year's option payment to maintain Emperor's option on the Duquesne West property in Duparquet township, Quebec, NTS-32D06. The option renewal for 2025 consisted of a $500,000 cash payment and the issuance of 3,671,569 common shares of Emperor equivalent to $300,000 based upon a 20-day volume weighted average price.

CEO John Florek commented: "We are excited to continue progressing with this option agreement. The compelling results from the 2024 drilling season have revealed the presence of visible gold within lower-grade zones, which could significantly impact both grade and total ounces in the open-pit environment. Infill drilling supports this scenario, and we look forward to the upcoming Q1 mineral resource estimate update."

During 2024, Emperor undertook a 19-hole drill campaign totalling 8,166 meters and collected 7,994 meters of historical core as part of a program focused on outlining a near surface lower grade open pittable gold deposit rather than an underground higher grade mine. Pursuant to previous press releases, Emperor has announced both high grade and low grade intersections building upon the Company's open pit model. Additional drill hole results are pending.

The Duquesne West property straddles the Porcupine-Destor Fault several kilometres east of the town of Duparquet, Quebec. A number of previous drill campaigns have outlined a historical inferred resource of 4.17 million tonnes grading 5.42 g/t Au (cut) or 6.36 g/t Au (uncut) as reported in the NI 43-101 report "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Duquesne-Ottoman Property, Quebec, Canada" by Watts, Griffis and McOuat, David Power-Fardy, M.Sc., Senior Geologist and Kurt Breede, P.Eng., Senior Resource Engineer dated October 20, 2011. This report is available on Globex's website and is considered relevant and reliable. A "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101 has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by John Florek, P. Geo., President and CEO of Emperor in his capacity as the Company's "qualified person". For further information on the Duquesne West Property see Emperor's press release dated October 12, 2022 available on SEDAR+.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

John Florek

