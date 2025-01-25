Netflix's stock continues its remarkable ascent on NASDAQ, climbing 1.7% to $970.44, buoyed by a significant upgrade from a major US research firm. The streaming giant's shares have demonstrated extraordinary growth over the past year, surging more than 80% from approximately $537 twelve months ago. This upward trajectory is supported by robust financial performance, with the company reporting a 20% revenue increase to $10.25 billion and earnings per share of $4.37 in the latest quarter, substantially exceeding the previous year's figures. Market experts anticipate this positive momentum to continue, projecting earnings of $24.44 per share for the current year.

Record-Breaking Subscriber Growth

The company's stellar performance is underscored by unprecedented subscriber acquisition, with nearly 19 million new users joining the platform in the most recent quarter-marking the largest customer growth in Netflix's history. This expansion, coupled with subscribers' willingness to accept higher pricing and the platform's strategic move into live sports content, has helped drive the company's market capitalization to 404 billion euros, reinforcing its dominant position in the streaming industry.

