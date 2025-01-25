SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - In response to press speculation, WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) confirmed that it is exploring potential strategic options for its High Street business, including a possible sale.There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate, the company said.Over the past decade, WHSmith has become a focused global travel retailer. The Group's Travel business has over 1,200 stores across 32 countries, and three-quarters of the Group's revenue and 85% of its trading profit comes from the Travel business.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX