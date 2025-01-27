BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China fell into contraction in January, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.1.That missed expectations for a reading of 50.1, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.The non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 50.2, down from 52.2.The composite index had a score of 50.1 - missing forecasts for 52.1 and down from 52.2.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX