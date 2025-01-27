BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment survey data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes unemployment data for December.In the meantime, foreign trade figures from Sweden and capacity utilization from Turkey are due.At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is slated to release Germany's business confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is expected to rise to 84.9 in January from 84.7 a month ago.Also, unemployment data is due from Poland.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX