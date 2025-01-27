In a bold move highlighting its commitment to fresh leadership, Starbucks has unveiled a substantial compensation package for its newly appointed CEO Brian Niccol, valued at $95.8 million. The package predominantly consists of $80 million in stock options, designed to offset similar benefits forfeited from his previous employer. The comprehensive arrangement also includes a base salary of $61,500, a $5 million bonus, and an additional stock award worth $10 million. This significant investment in executive leadership comes as the coffee giant maintains its robust market position with a capitalization of $106.8 billion, while its stock shows resilience with a modest gain of 0.05% to €94.17 in recent trading.
Market Performance and Strategic Direction
The coffee chain's stock has demonstrated strong momentum, recording a notable 6.48% increase over the past month. While currently trading 5.04% below its 52-week peak, the stock maintains a comfortable 30.05% cushion above its 52-week low. Facing challenges of declining customer spending in stores, Niccol has outlined a strategic refocus on core operations and store atmosphere enhancement. A new initiative requiring minimum purchase for café seating in U.S. locations aims to strengthen the company's business model and optimize customer engagement.
