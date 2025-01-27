Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 07:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alimentation Couche-Tard inc.: Circle K's European stores launch Kindness Week 2025: Promoting Safe and Respectful Work Environments

Finanznachrichten News

Circle K marks its third year promoting workplace kindness with Kindness Week, running from January 25-31, 2025, across the company's European store network.

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of Kindness Day over the past two years, Circle K is launching a full week of kindness campaigns across its European store network, with local activities designed to promote mutual respect and foster a safe, inclusive work environment for all. These include customer-focused recognition, such as "pay it forward" in which customers treat the next person to a free coffee, as well as rewarding kind customers through awards and in-store acknowledgements.

Kindness week 2025

"While most customers treat our team members with respect, a small percentage engage in negative behavior, ranging from verbal harassment to assaults. Kindness Week is our annual effort to remind customers about the importance of respect while recognizing those who show kindness. We're doubling down on this effort with a full week of activity. Over the last three years, we've heard countless stories from our store team members about how this initiative makes them feel heard. Their feedback is a powerful reminder of why we continue this important campaign.," says Preben Kristiansen, Head of HR Europe.

Harassment in the workplace remains a persistent challenge for many customer-facing industries - including Circle K, where approximately one-third of European store team members surveyed in 2024 reported that they have experienced harassment from customers. The company's efforts to address harassment go beyond Kindness Days and, over the past three years, it has implemented a range of measures to ensure team members feel safe and supported at work.

Initiatives include:

  • Team and leadership training on harassment prevention and de-escalation strategies
  • Simplified reporting mechanisms for incidents, backed by confidential helplines
  • Customer awareness, with visible signage at stations to promote respect for staff
  • Access to counseling services through Circle K's Employee Assistance Program

These efforts are part of the company's global commitment to combat workplace harassment while promoting positive customer interactions.

Kindness week 2025

Questions from media - Media Relations: Lisa Koenig, Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 6611, communication@couche-tard.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605960/Alimentation_Couche_Tard_Inc__Circle_K_s_European_stores_launch.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605961/Alimentation_Couche_Tard_Inc__Circle_K_s_European_stores_launch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/circle-ks-european-stores-launch-kindness-week-2025-promoting-safe-and-respectful-work-environments-302360100.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
