New next generation sequencing-based proteomics kits designed to integrate with multiple NGS platforms, eliminating the need for new instrumentation or specialized expertise

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the introduction of Olink Reveal, setting a new standard for affordable, high-plex proteomics that enables researchers to identify circulating biomarkers for a range of applications with reduced cost and set up requirements.

Olink Reveal represents a powerful new tool for proteomics research, measuring ~1,000 carefully selected human proteins to broadly screen the proteome while also enabling deep characterization of critical inflammation processes. Based on Olink's transformational Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology, Olink Reveal has been designed to remove the barriers of cost and complexity that have previously limited access to multi-plex proteomics.

"We have collaborated with researchers from around the world to rigorously test the Olink Reveal protocol, validating both its ease-of-use and robustness," says Carl Raimond, President of Proteomic Sciences at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "These labs represent a diverse set of application and disease areas with previous experience in different methods such as next-generation sequencing and mass spectrometry."

Olink Reveal breaking barriers to proteomics:

Traditional proteomics workflows have often required extensive instrumentation and specialized personnel investments. The workflow is designed to be as easy as traditional NGS library preparation methods and can be performed manually with only a few pipetting steps or automated with standard liquid handlers. The simplified workflow and minimal instrumentation requirements mean that groups previously limited by infrastructure will now be able to begin applying advanced proteomics on their own samples.

"By using a large immune response panel, we were able to identify potential specific inflammatory biomarkers that could stratify bipolar disorder," said Marion Leboyer, Executive Director, Fondation FondaMental. "This could help us better understand the role of inflammation in this disorder and improve molecular classifications in the future, which is lacking for mental disorders."

"The number of proteins and breadth of pathways covered enabled us to identify proteins that may differentiate how leukemia patients respond differently to various BTK inhibitors over time," said Professor Edvard Smith of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. "Due to its affordable cost, it would enable groups to scale testing across a large number of subjects and timepoints."

Olink Reveal is available today and full details are available at Olink.com/Reveal.

*Olink Reveal is "For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures."

