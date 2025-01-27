STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased notably in December from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.The trade surplus rose to SEK 6.2 billion in December from SEK 1.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.In November, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 7.5 billion.On an annual basis, exports dropped 1.0 percent over the year, and imports declined by 4.0 percent.The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 27.1 billion in December, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 20.9 billion.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 4.1 billion in December, compared to SEK 2.7 billion in the previous month.During the year 2024, the total trade surplus of the country was SEK 67.5 billion, up from SEK 45.9 billion in 2023. Both exports and imports dropped by 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX