OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in November to the highest level in eight months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.2 percent in December, up from 3.7 percent in November.Further, this was the highest unemployment rate since April, when it was 4.3 percent.The number of unemployed people rose to 126,000 in December from 113,000 in the prior month, the agency said.Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.1 percent versus 70.0 percent in November.On a trend basis, the unemployment rate stayed stable at 4.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX