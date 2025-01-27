COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales increased marginally after remaining flat in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.Retail sales rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in December, after a stagnant change in November.The overall increase in December was driven by a 1.3 percent growth in sales of other consumer goods. Meanwhile, sales of clothing declined 4.1 percent monthly in December, and those of food and other groceries dropped by 0.7 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.5 percent from 3.4 percent in November.Total retail sales were 2.3 percent higher in 2024 than in the previous year, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX