Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG6A | ISIN: FR0010242511 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edf: EDF announces successful tap offerings on outstanding bond issues for a total of €480 million and £100 million

Finanznachrichten News

EDF announces successful tap offerings on outstanding bond issues for a total of €480 million and £100 million

On 24 January 2025: EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ negative Fitch) successfully priced tap offerings for a total of €480 million and £100 million on 4 outstanding bond issues (the "Bonds"):

  • Tap offering of €250 million on the green bonds issued on 5 December 2023 to finance the extension of the life of nuclear reactors in France, with an initial maturity of 3.5 years and a fixed coupon of 3.750% (ISIN: FR001400M9L7),
  • Tap offering of €100 million on the bonds issued on 12 October 2022 with an initial maturity of 7 years and a fixed coupon of 4.375% (ISIN: FR001400D6N0),
  • Tap offering of €130 million on the green bonds issued on 17 June 2024 to finance renewable energy and hydroelectric projects, with an initial maturity of 12 years and a fixed coupon of 4.375% (ISIN: FR001400QR70),
  • Tap offering of £100 million on the bonds issued on 8 November 2024 to finance investment in the construction of the Hinkley Point C project in the United Kingdom, with an initial maturity of 40 years and a fixed coupon of 6.500% (ISIN: FR001400TU80).

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Settlement and delivery of the Bonds is expected to take place on 31 January 2025, the date on which the Bonds should be admitted to trading with a temporary ISIN code for 40 days.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

About EDF
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF's 2023 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1
(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.