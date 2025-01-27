ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group said it has installed a N175/6.X turbine for the first time on a self-developed concrete-steel tower with a hub height of 179 metres in Santow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany. With a hub height of 179 metres, this N175/6.X is the tallest turbine installed by the Nordex Group to date.The Nordex Group has now installed the two pilot turbines of the N175/6.X in Germany. The company said, as with the pilot turbine in Schleswig-Holstein, the N175/6.X will be subjected to extensive tests at the Santow site in the following months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX