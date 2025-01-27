CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed trade tariff jitters and fears about the AI hype impacted market sentiment heavily at the onset of the new week. Worries about the U.S. government imposing higher trade tariffs on rivals heightened amidst a dispute between U.S. and Colombia. Emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek and its cheaper AI model impacted sentiment heavily for the tech sector.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red ahead of big tech earnings and FOMC decision. European benchmarks are also trading with heavy losses. Mostly negative sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets also.The Dollar Index declined further, recording a one-month low. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices rebounded after successive days of losses. Gold prices retreated amidst an uncertain interest rate outlook. Cryptocurrencies plunged again.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,984.00, down 0.99% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,956.40, down 2.37% Germany's DAX at 21,124.21, down 1.22% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,486.45, down 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 7,863.35, down 0.81% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,142.95, down 1.46% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,630.00, down 0.83% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,408.90, up 0.36% (January 24) China's Shanghai Composite at 3,250.60, down 0.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,197.77, up 0.06%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0494, up 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.2500, up 0.22% USD/JPY at 154.02, down 1.11% AUD/USD at 0.6298, down 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.4358, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 107.29, down 0.14%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.528%, down 2.05% Germany at 2.4945%, down 1.98% France at 3.265%, down 1.18% U.K. at 4.6420%, up 0.19% Japan at 1.201%, down 1.15%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $77.74, up 0.24%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $74.91, up 0.33%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,794.89, down 0.42%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $98,976.10, down 5.40% Ethereum at $3,063.03, down 7.30% XRP at $2.81, down 9.87% Solana at $225.44, down 11.70% BNB at $650.73, down 5.06%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX