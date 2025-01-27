WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a joint multi-agency operation that the Trump administration launched on Sunday, 956 illegal migrants were arrested from across the nation.Nationwide, 956 people were arrested and 554 detainers were lodged Sunday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a one-liner posted on X.It marks the highest number of detentions by ICE in a single day.Earlier in the day, the agency announced that it began conducting enhanced targeted operations in Chicago, along with federal partners, including the FBI, ATF, DEA, CBP and the U.S. Marshals Service.The aim is 'to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities', it added.Immigration enforcement actions were also reportedly launched in the Atlanta area; Puerto Rico; Colorado; Los Angeles; and Austin, Texas.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX