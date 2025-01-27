New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 January 2025 due to completion of a rights issue.

ISIN: DK0061078425 Name: Stenocare Number of shares before change: 20,212,497 shares Change: 18,191,248 shares Number of shares after change: 38,403,745 shares Subscription price: DKK 0.50 Face value: DKK 0.08 Orderbook ID: 196164 Short name: STENO

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG