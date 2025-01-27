New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 January 2025 due to completion of a rights issue.
|ISIN:
|DK0061078425
|Name:
|Stenocare
|Number of shares before change:
|20,212,497 shares
|Change:
|18,191,248 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|38,403,745 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.50
|Face value:
|DKK 0.08
|Orderbook ID:
|196164
|Short name:
|STENO
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2025 GlobeNewswire