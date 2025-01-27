BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), China's on-demand retail and delivery platform, Monday said that it has received a non-binding acquisition proposal from JD.com, Inc. for $2 per ADS, or $0.5 per ordinary share, in cash.The proposed price represents a premium of about 42 percent to the closing price on the most recent trading day prior to the date of the proposal letter.The company also said that its has formed a special committee to evaluate the proposed deal.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX