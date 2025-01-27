BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), China's on-demand retail and delivery platform, Monday said that it has received a non-binding acquisition proposal from JD.com, Inc. for $2 per ADS, or $0.5 per ordinary share, in cash.
The proposed price represents a premium of about 42 percent to the closing price on the most recent trading day prior to the date of the proposal letter.
The company also said that its has formed a special committee to evaluate the proposed deal.
