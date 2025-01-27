WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colombia has agreed to take back repatriated migrants from the United States after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a steep hike in import duty.The dramatic turn of events started Sunday with Colombia preventing two US military planes carrying deportees landing in the country.This evoked warning by Trump that he would order 'emergency 25% tariffs' on all imports from the South, and revoke visas for Colombian officials in the U.S.U.S. Customs and Border Protection commenced enhanced inspections of flights, private aircraft, and cargo to and from Colombia ports of entry.CBP announced that it has already denied boarding to flagged visa holders and in coordination with the Department of State, is enforcing the travel ban on Colombian officials.This move was met with retaliatory threat of 25 percent tariff increase on U.S. goods by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.Later in the day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the two countries have reached an agreement on the issue, with Colombia agreeing to the 'unrestricted acceptance' of its migrants back from the United States, 'including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay.'Leavitt also put forward a condition that Colombia must conform to this agreement for Washington not to hike the tariffs or impose economic sanctions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX