BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Information Technology services provider Infosys Ltd. (INFY), Monday announced the establishment of seven Digital Learning Centers to support the educational needs of children in crisis-hit regions of Ukraine under the three-year collaboration with Street Child, an international children's charity.The centers would be equipped with laptops, high-speed internet, multimedia projectors, and security systems. Additionally, mental health support facilities are also allocated.Launched in 2024, the collaboration includes a Digital Transformation program, offering courses in Ukrainian Language and Geography for Grades 5 and 6, as well as courses related to topics such as Cybersecurity and Anti-Corruption for teachers.In the pre-market hours, Infosys's stock is trading at $21.08, up 2.77 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX