CORDEL GROUP

Cordel's demonstrated solid H1 revenue growth to £2.3m (+16% y-o-y), with expanded gross margins and modest operating cost increases reducing losses. Recent contract momentum and a healthy pipeline position the company for a strong H2. Longer term, with expanding gross margins, a significantly enlarged international customer base and the Positive Train Control (PTC) development now well underway, we believe Cordel looks well-placed to deliver sustained, operationally geared revenue growth.

