Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of the previously announced strategic borrowing relationship with Sygnum Bank, a Swiss bank specializing in servicing crypto-native companies, from US$20 million to US$25 million.

The Company intends to use the funds to expand and purchase Bitcoin and other crypto-related assets, in addition to supporting strategic investments. The loan will be secured against the Company's Bitcoin holdings. There is no minimum balance requirement, and Neptune may draw on the facility as needed. As of the date of this news release, the Company has not drawn on the line of credit.

"We are happy to have increased this line of credit. The increase to US$25 million from the previously announced US$20 million required an additional set of approvals from Sygnum Bank management and we are pleased this was accepted," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO.

"We are excited to support Neptune in expanding its broad digital asset portfolio," said Benedikt Koedel, Head of Credit and Lending at Sygnum Bank. "With this collaboration, we continue to support the growth of the crypto ecosystem in a secure and regulated environment."

For more information on Neptune Digital Assets, please visit: www.neptunedigitalassets.com

About Sygnum

Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. Sygnum empowers professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and digital ledger technology (DLT) foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. The team enables this through our institutional-grade security, expert personal service and a portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services. In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking licence and has CMS and Major Payment Institution Licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein. Sygnum's crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that they call Future Finance. Learn more at www.sygnum.com, X (@Sygnumofficial) or LinkedIn (@Sygnumofficial).

Media contact: media@sygnum.com, Sygnum Bank AG, Uetlibergstrasse 134a, 8045 Zurich, Switzerland

Please see the Sygnum disclaimer here.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the auditors completing the remaining auditing items with respect to the Annual Filings; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238503

SOURCE: Neptune Digital Assets Corp