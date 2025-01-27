LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial sentiment remained slightly less negative at the start of the year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.The manufacturing confidence rose to -7.0 in January from -8.0 in the previous month.Improvement in the confidence indicator at the monthly level was influenced by the overall order books and stock of finished products indicators. Meanwhile, the index measuring expected production weakened by 4.0 percentage points.The survey also showed that the morale in the services improved somewhat in January, while the retail trade confidence decreased compared to the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX