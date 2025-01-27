SMX: SMX Ltd. and Ybyrá Capital Inch Closer to Finalizing Transformative Partnership

SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, provides an update on its proposed business combination with Ybyrá Capital S.A. In a 6-K filing on January 23, 2025, SMX reaffirms the progress made since the December 2024 Heads of Agreement between SMX and Ybyrá, a prominent player in South America's commodities and real estate sectors. This update highlights progress toward finalizing a transformative deal that could significantly expand SMX's footprint in emerging markets.

The non-binding Heads of Agreement outlines the roadmap for due diligence, regulatory compliance, and shareholder approvals. SMX emphasized its commitment to ensuring transparency throughout the process, working closely with Ybyrá to align the transaction with U.S., Brazilian, and Nasdaq regulatory standards. An independent third-party analysis is underway to validate Ybyrá's assets, which exceed $1 billion in value. This assessment will serve as a cornerstone for structuring the final transaction to maximize shareholder returns.

The planned partnership intends to maximize and leverage company strengths , including combining SMX's ability to integrate its groundbreaking molecular marking technology with Ybyrá's extensive infrastructure, including port operations and fertilizer holdings, to address global challenges in sustainability and traceability. By doing so, the collaboration intends to unlock new revenue streams, particularly in Brazil's commodity exports, which include soybeans, coffee, beef, and more.

While the timeline for deal completion remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, the 6-K filing signals significant progress. SMX notes that both companies remain committed to turning this agreement into a milestone for sustainable trade and supply chain accountability. A final agreement, including provisions discussed among the negotiating parties, has the potential to set new standards for value creation and operational excellence in global trade, positioning both companies-and Brazil-for a stronger, more sustainable future.

While no assurances can be made as to the actual closing date of the transaction, assuming that both companies satisfy all customary and specific closing conditions, signatures from authorized company designees are expected to occur during the first half of 2025. A copy of the 6-K, in its entirety, can be read by clicking here .

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional Disclaimers and Disclosures: This is sponsored content. Hawk Point Media Group, LLC. (HPM) has been compensated, or expects to be, to produce and distribute digital content for SMX Ltd. It should be expressly understood that HPM is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should also be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. HPM reports/releases are commercial advertisements and are for general information purposes ONLY. The information made available by HPM is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The contributors do NOT buy and sell securities covered before or after any particular article, report and/or publication. HPM holds ZERO shares and has never owned stock in SMX Ltd.. While HPM does not own or market shares, it is prudent to expect that those hiring HPM including that company's owners, employees, and affiliates, may sell some or even all of the SMX Ltd. shares that they own, if any, during and/or after this engagement period. Always do your own due diligence prior to investing in any publicly traded company. For a full disclaimer and disclosure statement, click HERE .

Media contact for this article:

ken@hawkpointmedia.com

Contact Information

Ken Ellis

ken@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire