BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Adagene Inc. (ADAG), Monday announced updated data from Phase 1b/2 study of Muzastotug in combination with Merck's Keytruda for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC).This Phase 1b/2, expansion combination study of Muzastotug in combination with Keytruda (200 mg, every 3 weeks) in MSS CRC with no liver and peritoneum metastases previously demonstrated efficacy at the 10 mg/kg every 3 weeks dose, with overall response rate (ORR) of 23 percent. Newly data showed that with the 20 mg/kg loading dose followed by 10 mg/kg every 3 weeks in combination with Keytruda achieved an improved ORR of 33 percent.Additionally, the company noted that no Grade 4/5 treatment related adverse events were observed and no discontinuations occurred to date.