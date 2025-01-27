OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM, NGT.TO) said it has agreed to sell its Porcupine operation in Ontario, Canada to Discovery Silver Corp. for up to $425 million in total consideration. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Newmont expects to receive gross proceeds of up to $425 million, which includes: cash consideration of $200 million, due upon closing; equity consideration of $75 million in the form of Discovery shares, to be issued upon closing; and deferred cash consideration of $150 million.Newmont said, upon closing the sale of the Porcupine operation and the previously announced transactions, it will deliver up to $4.3 billion in total proceeds from non-core asset divestitures and investments.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX