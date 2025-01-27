HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - GD Culture Group (GDC), and its subsidiary, AI Catalysis, announced decision to discontinue online livestreaming gaming business after conducting a comprehensive assessment. The company said previously released games and related content will remain operational but will no longer receive updates.Xiaojian Wang, CEO, said: 'This decision is part of a broader strategy to prioritize our resources and efforts on products and initiatives that best align with our long-term vision and customer needs. While it was not an easy decision, this transition allows us to refocus on areas of greater strategic importance. We remain committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent process for all stakeholders.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX