Tharimmune Inc.: Tharimmune to Present at the Microcap Conference 2025

Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to pioneering therapies in immunology and inflammation, today announced its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025 being held January 28-30, 2025, in Atlantic City, N.J.

Management will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

Event: The Microcap Conference 2025

Location: Studio 4, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Date: Thursday January 30, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Investors interested in meeting with management can register for the conference here .

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its lead clinical asset, TH104, aims to suppress chronic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease with no known cure. The expanded pipeline includes TH023, an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor, offering a new approach to treating autoimmune diseases. Tharimmune is also advancing early-stage multi-specific biologics targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. For more information, please visit: www.tharimmune.com .

