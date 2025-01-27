Tharimmune Inc.: Tharimmune to Present at the Microcap Conference 2025

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to pioneering therapies in immunology and inflammation, today announced its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025 being held January 28-30, 2025, in Atlantic City, N.J.
Management will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.
Event: The Microcap Conference 2025
Location: Studio 4, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Date: Thursday January 30, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time
Investors interested in meeting with management can register for the conference here.
About Tharimmune
Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its lead clinical asset, TH104, aims to suppress chronic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease with no known cure. The expanded pipeline includes TH023, an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor, offering a new approach to treating autoimmune diseases. Tharimmune is also advancing early-stage multi-specific biologics targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. For more information, please visit: www.tharimmune.com.
Contacts
Tharimmune, Inc.
ir@tharimmune.com
Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614
