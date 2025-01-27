Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
27.01.25
15:41 Uhr
217,10 Euro
-6,70
-2,99 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
216,70216,7515:42
216,60216,8015:42
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 14:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nitches, Inc.: InTheZone Labs Invites TikTok Shop & Amazon Affiliates, Distributors to Join Rapidly Expanding Wellness Venture Capitalizing on the $6.3 Trillion Global Wellness Industry, Nitches and InTheZone Labs Are Set to Scale in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / (OTC PINK:NICH) - InTheZone Labs®, a subsidiary of Nitches, today announced its focused push to forge strategic partnerships with TikTok Shop affiliates, Amazon affiliates, and major distributors-an initiative designed to capture a larger share of the $6.3 trillion global wellness industry. As nootropic supplements and natural performance enhancers continue to surge in popularity, InTheZone Labs® is positioning its flagship products as must-haves for modern professionals and everyday consumers seeking mental clarity and sustainable energy.

"With TikTok's meteoric rise, we see a game-changing opportunity for affiliates who thrive in the social commerce space," said a company spokesperson. "We're also eager to connect with Amazon affiliates whose audiences are actively searching for wellness solutions to kickstart 2025. Our commission structure is built to reward partners generously while ensuring more people discover how to get 'in the zone'-naturally and effectively."

Key Partnership Opportunities
• TikTok Shop Affiliates: Ideal for content creators looking to showcase trending wellness products in short, engaging videos.
• Amazon Shop Affiliates: Perfect for marketers and influencers who are eager to tap into Amazon's vast customer base and nootropic category growth.
• Distributors & Big-Box Retail: InTheZone Labs® is laying the groundwork for future placement in major retailers, delivering top-tier cognitive-support supplements at scale.

From integrative ingredients like lion's mane mushrooms and L-theanine to alpha-GPC and phosphatidylserine, InTheZone Labs® formulas have garnered positive feedback for helping to maintain focus and energy without harsh side effects. With the wellness industry now valued at $6.3 trillion, the company believes the time is right to partner with forward-thinking affiliates and distributors.

Interested parties can learn more and apply at:
https://inthezonelabs.com/distribution-affiliates/

###

About InTheZone Labs®
InTheZone Labs®, powered by Nitches, specializes in premium nootropic and cognitive wellness solutions formulated to help individuals unlock mental clarity and sustained performance. Their evidence-based approach and commitment to innovation position InTheZone Labs® as a leader in the rapidly growing wellness sector.

FDA Disclaimer:
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. InTheZone Labs® products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan
Ceo
info@nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.