Nitches, Inc.: InTheZone Labs Invites TikTok Shop & Amazon Affiliates, Distributors to Join Rapidly Expanding Wellness Venture Capitalizing on the $6.3 Trillion Global Wellness Industry, Nitches and InTheZone Labs Are Set to Scale in 2025

(OTC PINK:NICH) - InTheZone Labs®, a subsidiary of Nitches, today announced its focused push to forge strategic partnerships with TikTok Shop affiliates, Amazon affiliates, and major distributors-an initiative designed to capture a larger share of the $6.3 trillion global wellness industry. As nootropic supplements and natural performance enhancers continue to surge in popularity, InTheZone Labs® is positioning its flagship products as must-haves for modern professionals and everyday consumers seeking mental clarity and sustainable energy.

"With TikTok's meteoric rise, we see a game-changing opportunity for affiliates who thrive in the social commerce space," said a company spokesperson. "We're also eager to connect with Amazon affiliates whose audiences are actively searching for wellness solutions to kickstart 2025. Our commission structure is built to reward partners generously while ensuring more people discover how to get 'in the zone'-naturally and effectively."

Key Partnership Opportunities

• TikTok Shop Affiliates: Ideal for content creators looking to showcase trending wellness products in short, engaging videos.

• Amazon Shop Affiliates: Perfect for marketers and influencers who are eager to tap into Amazon's vast customer base and nootropic category growth.

• Distributors & Big-Box Retail: InTheZone Labs® is laying the groundwork for future placement in major retailers, delivering top-tier cognitive-support supplements at scale.

From integrative ingredients like lion's mane mushrooms and L-theanine to alpha-GPC and phosphatidylserine, InTheZone Labs® formulas have garnered positive feedback for helping to maintain focus and energy without harsh side effects. With the wellness industry now valued at $6.3 trillion, the company believes the time is right to partner with forward-thinking affiliates and distributors.

Interested parties can learn more and apply at:

https://inthezonelabs.com/distribution-affiliates/

About InTheZone Labs®

InTheZone Labs®, powered by Nitches, specializes in premium nootropic and cognitive wellness solutions formulated to help individuals unlock mental clarity and sustained performance. Their evidence-based approach and commitment to innovation position InTheZone Labs® as a leader in the rapidly growing wellness sector.

FDA Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. InTheZone Labs® products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

