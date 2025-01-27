Anzeige
WKN: A40A34 | ISIN: US53947R1059
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 14:50 Uhr
Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Group adds Chief Talent Officer to Executive Team

Finanznachrichten News

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) ("Loar," "we" and "our"), welcomes Nicole Huque as Chief Talent Officer, reporting to CEO & Executive Co-Chairman Dirkson Charles. In this newly created role, Ms. Huque will be responsible for strengthening leadership capability and optimizing the performance driven culture across the portfolio.

"Talent is one of Loar's strategic value drivers and the addition of Nicole as our Chief Talent Officer builds capacity and further complements our executive team" said Dirkson Charles CEO & Executive Co-Chairman. "Nicole brings a wealth of expertise in building high performance businesses, as well as extensive industry knowledge and strong relationships in the global aerospace & defense sector."

Prior to Loar, Ms. Huque spent 15 years as a strategic advisor to well-known industrials companies. Most recently she was a Partner in the Global Aerospace and Defense practice at Krauthamer & Associates, one of the top retained executive search and leadership advisory firms in North America. She has also held senior leadership roles in industry, including serving as Global Head of Talent Acquisition and Executive Recruitment for B/E Aerospace.

Ms. Huque currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Airlink (a global humanitarian relief organization) and the advisory board of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals. Ms. Huque holds a bachelor's in psychology from the University of Waterloo in Canada, and MBA with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing from Pace University - Lubin School of Business in New York.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact

Ian McKillop
Loar Holdings Investor Relations
IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
