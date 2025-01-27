BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BV Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BVFL), (the "Company") the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $11.7 million or $1.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $13.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1.95 million, or $0.18 per diluted share compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted net income, a Non-GAAP financial metric, was $12.9 million for both years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. For the quarters ended December 31 2024 and 2023, adjusted net income was $2.7 million and $3.0 million, respectively. For a reconciliation of Net Income as reported and Non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table below.

Financial Highlights

Return on average assets and return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.32% and 5.77%, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 0.88% and 3.83%, respectively.

Net Loans increased $33.0 million, or 4.74% to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $696.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Deposits increased $17.4 million, or 2.74%, from $634.1 million at December 31, 2023 to $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits of $50 million were utilized to replace run-off of retail certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing accounts.

During the year, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock at an average cost of $16.27. In September 2024, the Company issued 343,562 shares of restricted stock with a value of $5.0 million. These restricted shares will be expensed over 48 months.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $604,000 consisting of $490,000 in the allowance for credit losses (ACL) - loans and $114,000 in the ACL-unfunded commitments. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a recovery of the provision for credit losses of $203,000 as net recoveries of $315,000 exceeded the required increase in the ACL for loans and the ACL for unfunded commitments.

Financial Condition

Total Assets. Total assets were $911.8 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $26.5 million, or 3.00%, from $885.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to a $33.0 million increase in net loans receivable to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024 and a $2.5 million increase in securities available for sale partially offset by a $4.2 million decrease in securities held to maturity, a $3.2 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and decreases in premises and equipment and other assets.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.2 million, or 4.4%, to $70.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $73.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Net Loans Receivable. Net loans receivable increased $33.0 million, or 4.74%, to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $696.2 million at December 31, 2023. Increases in investor commercial real estate, 1-4 family owner occupied, construction loans and commercial loans offset decreases in owner occupied commercial real estate loans, non-owner occupied 1-4 family loans, farm loans, consumer loans and loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government.

Securities. Securities available for sale ("AFS") increased $2.5 million, or 7.2%, to $37.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $34.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities held to maturity (HTM) decreased $4.2 million or 41.2% to $6.0 million at December 31, 2024. Maturities and paydowns in the HTM portfolio were replaced, as deemed necessary by securities in the AFS portfolio.

Total Liabilities . Total liabilities increased $30.1 million or 4.4%, to $716.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $686.2 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to a increase in total deposits of $17.4 million, and an increase in borrowings of $12.6 million.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $17.4 million, or 2.7%, to $651.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $634.1 million at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits increased $36.3 million, or 7.5%, to $521.8 million at December 31, 2024 from $492.1 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $12.3 million, or 8.7%, to $129.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $142.0 million at December 31, 2023. The Company utilized $50 million in brokered certificates of deposits with five year terms to replace a $16.5 million reduction in retail certificates of deposit and to fund loan growth.

Borrowings . The Company had $15 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at December 31, 2024 compared to $0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company paid off $3.0 million in junior subordinated debt assumed in the acquisition of Delmarva Bancorp in 2020. This resulted in the write-off (increase in interest expense) of the remaining purchase accounting fair market value adjustment of $566,000.

Stockholders' Equity . Stockholders' equity decreased $3.6 million or 1.8%, to $195.5 million at December 31, 2024. During the year, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock at an average cost of $16.27. The reduction in stockholders equity resulting from the repurchase program exceeded net income and other adjustments.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2024 totaled $4.2 million consisting of $4.0 million in nonperforming loans and $159,000 in foreclosed real estate, compared to $10.7 million at December 31, 2023, consisting of $10.5 million in non-performing loans and $170,000 million in foreclosed real estate. During the third quarter of 2024, out largest loan on non-accrual, a $3.8 million investor commercial real estate loan paid off. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $8.5 million, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans compared to $8.68 million at December 31, 2023, which represented 1.21% of total loans and 82.9% of non-performing loans.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net Income. TheCompany reported net income of $11.7 million or $1.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $13.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1.95 million, or $0.18 per diluted share compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $8.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 4.34% compared to 4.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $35.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $34.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 4.27% compared to 4.23% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income . For the three months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $644,000 compared to $698,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a gain of $31,000 on the sale of a foreclosed real estate property.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $2.5 million as compared to $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a gain of $709,000 on the sale of foreclosed real estate and $225,000 in excess life insurance proceeds and a $188,000 gain on the sale of a closed branch office.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 noninterest expense totaled $6.2 million compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits expenses increased by 27.3% due to increases in salaries and the costs of the equity awards granted after the stockholders approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. These expenses totaled $1.2 million in the quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2024 noninterest expense totaled $21.5 million compared to $19.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits increased by 14.3% due to increased and salary levels and the costs of the equity awards granted after the stockholders approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. These expenses totaled $1.5 million in the year. Professional fees data processing and other expenses also increased year over year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, the failure to retain or attract employees.

BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

Contact:

Michael J. Dee

Chief Financial Officer

(410) 477- 5000

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Financial Ratios

At or For the Three Months At or For the Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance Ratios (1) : Return on average assets 0.88 % 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.54 % Return on average equity 3.83 % 6.11 % 5.77 % 9.93 % Interest rate spread (2) 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.50 % 3.74 % Net interest margin (3) 4.34 % 4.30 % 4.27 % 4.23 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.79 % 2.29 % 2.42 % 2.19 % Efficiency ratio (4) 64.27 % 56.19 % 57.02 % 51.03 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 154.03 % 153.30 % 154.92 % 142.89 % Average equity to average assets 22.91 % 21.87 % 22.88 % 15.55 % Credit Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 212.51 % 82.49 % 212.51 % 82.94 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year -0.04 % -0.01 % -0.04 % -0.07 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 0.57 % 1.46 % 0.54 % 1.46 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.44 % 1.17 % 0.44 % 1.17 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.46 % 1.19 % 0.46 % 1.19 % Other: Number of offices 13 14 13 14 Number of full-time equivalent employees 111 112 111 112 (1) Performance ratios are annualized. (2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) derived from audited financial statements Assets Cash $ 5,842 $ 9,260 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 64,658 64,482 Cash and cash equivalents 70,500 73,742 Equity Investment 391 256 Securities available for sale 37,259 34,781 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,175 and $9,212, ACL of $4 and $6) 5,979 10,209 Loans held to maturity 737,760 704,802 Allowance for Credit Losses (8,522 ) (8,554 ) Net Loans 729,238 696,248 Other real estate owned 159 170 Premises and equipment, net 13,224 14,250 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost 1,366 626 Investment in life insurance 20,058 19,657 Accrued interest receivable 3,161 3,279 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Intangible assets, net 831 1,012 Deferred tax assets, net 8,899 8,969 Other assets 6,336 7,635 Total assets $ 911,821 $ 885,254 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 129,724 $ 142,030 Interest-bearing deposits 521,767 492,090 Total deposits 651,491 634,120 FHLB borrowings 15,000 - Subordinated Debentures 34,883 37,251 Other liabilities 14,948 14,818 Total liabilities 716,322 686,189 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 11,375,803 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 106 114 Paid-in capital 94,679 110,465 Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (7,160 ) (7,328 ) Retained earnings 109,495 97,772 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,621 ) (1,958 ) Total stockholders' equity 195,499 199,065 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 911,821 $ 885,254

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Interest Income 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loans, including fees $ 10,522 $ 9,878 $ 41,003 $ 37,742 Investment securities available for sale 354 311 1,319 1,156 Investment securities held to maturity 48 92 314 367 Other interest income 987 1,196 4,046 4,154 Total interest income 11,911 11,477 46,682 43,419 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,432 1,920 9,042 5,614 Interest on FHLB borrowings 2 99 2 1,411 Interest on Subordinated debentures 465 543 2,451 2,165 Total interest expense 2,899 2,562 11,495 9,190 Net interest income 9,012 8,915 35,187 34,229 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 604 435 (203 ) (45 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,408 8,480 35,390 34,274 Noninterest Income Service fees on deposits 123 109 426 413 Fees from debit cards 177 181 706 724 Income from investment in life insurance 111 92 400 641 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - - 188 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate - 31 - 709 Other income 233 285 982 1,082 Total noninterest income 644 698 2,514 3,757 Noninterest Expense Compensation and related benefits 4,291 3,371 14,005 12,257 Occupancy 374 426 1,616 1,604 Data processing 364 339 1,480 1,373 Advertising 7 11 23 43 Professional fees 252 290 1,009 886 Equipment 95 106 396 425 Foreclosed real estate holding costs 0 13 13 186 Amortization of intangible assets 45 45 180 183 FDIC insurance premiums 81 98 326 336 Other expense 697 458 2,450 2,116 Total noninterest expense 6,206 5,157 21,498 19,409 Net income before tax 2,846 4,021 16,406 18,622 Income tax expense 895 1,012 4,683 4,915 Net income $ 1,951 $ 3,009 $ 11,723 $ 13,707 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.28 $ 1.10 $ 1.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.28 $ 1.10 $ 1.47

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Three Months ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 709,668 $ 10,522 5.88 % $ 693,217 $ 9,878 5.65 % Securities available-for-sale 38,447 354 3.65 % 35,194 311 3.51 % Securities held-to-maturity 6,668 48 2.86 % 11,193 92 3.26 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 68,523 987 5.74 % 82,482 1,196 5.65 % Total interest-earning assets 823,306 11,911 5.74 % 822,086 11,477 5.54 % Noninterest-earning assets 68,633 78,694 Total assets $ 891,939 $ 900,780 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 87,548 196 0.89 % $ 83,014 234 1.12 % Savings deposits 123,838 73 0.23 % 143,666 61 0.17 % Money market deposits 117,039 777 2.63 % 88,671 312 1.40 % Certificates of deposit 171,063 1,386 3.21 % 176,738 1,313 2.95 % Total interest-bearing deposits 499,488 2,432 1.93 % 492,089 1,920 1.55 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 163 2 4.87 % 6,929 99 5.61 % Subordinated debentures 34,867 465 5.29 % 37,228 543 5.81 % Total borrowings 35,030 467 5.29 % 44,157 642 5.78 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 534,518 2,899 2.15 % 536,246 2,562 1.90 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 134,007 144,330 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 20,471 23,207 Total liabilities 688,996 703,783 Equity 202,943 196,997 Total liabilities and equity $ 891,939 $ 900,780 Net interest income $ 9,012 $ 8,915 Net interest rate spread 3.59 % 3.64 % Net interest-earning assets $ 288,788 $ 285,840 Net interest margin 4.34 % 4.30 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 154.03 % 153.30 %

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Years ended December 31

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 703,411 $ 41,003 5.81 % $ 683,657 $ 37,742 5.52 % Securities available-for-sale 35,544 1,319 3.70 % 35,607 1,156 3.25 % Securities held-to-maturity 9,542 314 3.28 % 12,003 367 3.06 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 73,096 4,046 5.53 % 77,865 4,154 5.34 % Total interest-earning assets 821,593 46,682 5.67 % 809,132 43,419 5.37 % Noninterest-earning assets 68,865 78,100 Total assets $ 890,458 $ 887,232 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 84,655 878 1.03 % $ 86,114 614 0.71 % Savings deposits 134,795 323 0.24 % 154,629 202 0.13 % Money market deposits 101,831 2,274 2.23 % 91,573 803 0.88 % Certificates of deposit 173,932 5,567 3.19 % 170,299 3,995 2.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 495,213 9,042 1.82 % 502,615 5,614 1.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 41 2 4.86 % 26,503 1,411 5.32 % Subordinated debentures 35,071 2,451 6.97 % 37,149 2,165 5.83 % Total borrowings 35,112 2,453 6.97 % 63,652 3,576 5.62 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 530,325 11,495 2.16 % 566,267 9,190 1.62 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 137,935 149,630 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,074 33,363 Total liabilities 687,334 749,260 Equity 203,124 137,972 Total liabilities and equity $ 890,458 $ 887,232 Net interest income $ 35,187 $ 34,229 Net interest rate spread 3.50 % 3.74 % Net interest-earning assets $ 291,268 $ 242,865 Net interest margin 4.27 % 4.23 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 154.92 % 142.89 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS

(Dollars in thousands)

QTR

12/31/2024 YTD

12/31/2024 Beginning Balance $ 8,001 $ 8,554 Provision for credit losses -loans 490 (347 ) Net Charge-offs (recoveries): Owner Occupied 1-4 (3 ) (115 ) Non-Owner Occupied 1-4 (27 ) (195 ) Investor Commercial Real Estate - - OO Commercial Real Estate - (3 ) Construction & Land (1 ) (4 ) Farm Loans - - Marine & Consumer - 2 Guaranteed by the US Gov't - - Commercial - - Net charge-offs (recoveries) (31 ) (315 ) Ending Balance- ACL for Loans $ 8,522 $ 8,522 Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 353 353 Balance Reserve for HTM Securities 4 4 Total ACL $ 8,879 $ 8,879 Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments 115 146 Provision expense for HTM Securities (1 ) (2 ) Total other provision expense $ 114 $ 144 Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses $ 604 $ (203 )

RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Non-GAAP Reconciliation In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Three Months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (GAAP) $ 1,951 $ 3,009 $ 11,723 $ 13,707 Plus(minus) tax adjusted items: Legal Expense recovery from problem loan - - 78 - Write-off of FMV adjustment on pay-off of acquired junior subordinated debt - - (404 ) - Loan Prepayment Penalty - - 194 - Death benefit from bank owned life insurance - - - 173 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate - - - 499 Gain on sale of branch building - - - 138 Tax Adjusted items - - (132 ) 810 2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted 792 - 1,101 - Non GAAP adjusted net income $ 2,743 $ 3,009 $ 12,956 $ 12,897

