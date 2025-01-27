Anzeige
WKN: A3EBZU | ISIN: US05603E2081 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.01.25
21:59 Uhr
16,740 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BV FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BV FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / BV Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BVFL), (the "Company") the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $11.7 million or $1.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $13.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1.95 million, or $0.18 per diluted share compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted net income, a Non-GAAP financial metric, was $12.9 million for both years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. For the quarters ended December 31 2024 and 2023, adjusted net income was $2.7 million and $3.0 million, respectively. For a reconciliation of Net Income as reported and Non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table below.

Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.32% and 5.77%, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 0.88% and 3.83%, respectively.

  • Net Loans increased $33.0 million, or 4.74% to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $696.2 million at December 31, 2023.

  • Deposits increased $17.4 million, or 2.74%, from $634.1 million at December 31, 2023 to $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits of $50 million were utilized to replace run-off of retail certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing accounts.

  • During the year, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock at an average cost of $16.27. In September 2024, the Company issued 343,562 shares of restricted stock with a value of $5.0 million. These restricted shares will be expensed over 48 months.

  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $604,000 consisting of $490,000 in the allowance for credit losses (ACL) - loans and $114,000 in the ACL-unfunded commitments. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a recovery of the provision for credit losses of $203,000 as net recoveries of $315,000 exceeded the required increase in the ACL for loans and the ACL for unfunded commitments.

Financial Condition

Total Assets. Total assets were $911.8 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $26.5 million, or 3.00%, from $885.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to a $33.0 million increase in net loans receivable to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024 and a $2.5 million increase in securities available for sale partially offset by a $4.2 million decrease in securities held to maturity, a $3.2 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and decreases in premises and equipment and other assets.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.2 million, or 4.4%, to $70.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $73.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Net Loans Receivable. Net loans receivable increased $33.0 million, or 4.74%, to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $696.2 million at December 31, 2023. Increases in investor commercial real estate, 1-4 family owner occupied, construction loans and commercial loans offset decreases in owner occupied commercial real estate loans, non-owner occupied 1-4 family loans, farm loans, consumer loans and loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government.

Securities. Securities available for sale ("AFS") increased $2.5 million, or 7.2%, to $37.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $34.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities held to maturity (HTM) decreased $4.2 million or 41.2% to $6.0 million at December 31, 2024. Maturities and paydowns in the HTM portfolio were replaced, as deemed necessary by securities in the AFS portfolio.

Total Liabilities . Total liabilities increased $30.1 million or 4.4%, to $716.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $686.2 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to a increase in total deposits of $17.4 million, and an increase in borrowings of $12.6 million.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $17.4 million, or 2.7%, to $651.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $634.1 million at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits increased $36.3 million, or 7.5%, to $521.8 million at December 31, 2024 from $492.1 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $12.3 million, or 8.7%, to $129.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $142.0 million at December 31, 2023. The Company utilized $50 million in brokered certificates of deposits with five year terms to replace a $16.5 million reduction in retail certificates of deposit and to fund loan growth.

Borrowings . The Company had $15 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at December 31, 2024 compared to $0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company paid off $3.0 million in junior subordinated debt assumed in the acquisition of Delmarva Bancorp in 2020. This resulted in the write-off (increase in interest expense) of the remaining purchase accounting fair market value adjustment of $566,000.

Stockholders' Equity . Stockholders' equity decreased $3.6 million or 1.8%, to $195.5 million at December 31, 2024. During the year, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock at an average cost of $16.27. The reduction in stockholders equity resulting from the repurchase program exceeded net income and other adjustments.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2024 totaled $4.2 million consisting of $4.0 million in nonperforming loans and $159,000 in foreclosed real estate, compared to $10.7 million at December 31, 2023, consisting of $10.5 million in non-performing loans and $170,000 million in foreclosed real estate. During the third quarter of 2024, out largest loan on non-accrual, a $3.8 million investor commercial real estate loan paid off. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $8.5 million, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans compared to $8.68 million at December 31, 2023, which represented 1.21% of total loans and 82.9% of non-performing loans.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net Income. TheCompany reported net income of $11.7 million or $1.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $13.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $1.95 million, or $0.18 per diluted share compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $8.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 4.34% compared to 4.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $35.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $34.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 4.27% compared to 4.23% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income . For the three months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $644,000 compared to $698,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a gain of $31,000 on the sale of a foreclosed real estate property.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $2.5 million as compared to $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a gain of $709,000 on the sale of foreclosed real estate and $225,000 in excess life insurance proceeds and a $188,000 gain on the sale of a closed branch office.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 noninterest expense totaled $6.2 million compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits expenses increased by 27.3% due to increases in salaries and the costs of the equity awards granted after the stockholders approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. These expenses totaled $1.2 million in the quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2024 noninterest expense totaled $21.5 million compared to $19.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits increased by 14.3% due to increased and salary levels and the costs of the equity awards granted after the stockholders approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. These expenses totaled $1.5 million in the year. Professional fees data processing and other expenses also increased year over year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, the failure to retain or attract employees.

BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

Contact:

Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Financial Ratios

At or For the Three Months

At or For the Year

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Performance Ratios (1) :

Return on average assets

0.88

%

1.34

%

1.32

%

1.54

%

Return on average equity

3.83

%

6.11

%

5.77

%

9.93

%

Interest rate spread (2)

3.59

%

3.64

%

3.50

%

3.74

%

Net interest margin (3)

4.34

%

4.30

%

4.27

%

4.23

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

2.79

%

2.29

%

2.42

%

2.19

%

Efficiency ratio (4)

64.27

%

56.19

%

57.02

%

51.03

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

154.03

%

153.30

%

154.92

%

142.89

%

Average equity to average assets

22.91

%

21.87

%

22.88

%

15.55

%

Credit Quality Ratios:

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans

1.15

%

1.21

%

1.15

%

1.21

%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans

212.51

%

82.49

%

212.51

%

82.94

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year

-0.04

%

-0.01

%

-0.04

%

-0.07

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans

0.57

%

1.46

%

0.54

%

1.46

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets

0.44

%

1.17

%

0.44

%

1.17

%

Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets

0.46

%

1.19

%

0.46

%

1.19

%

Other:

Number of offices

13

14

13

14

Number of full-time equivalent employees

111

112

111

112

(1) Performance ratios are annualized.

(2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)

derived from audited financial statements

Assets

Cash

$

5,842

$

9,260

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

64,658

64,482

Cash and cash equivalents

70,500

73,742

Equity Investment

391

256

Securities available for sale

37,259

34,781

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,175 and $9,212, ACL of $4 and $6)

5,979

10,209

Loans held to maturity

737,760

704,802

Allowance for Credit Losses

(8,522

)

(8,554

)

Net Loans

729,238

696,248

Other real estate owned

159

170

Premises and equipment, net

13,224

14,250

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost

1,366

626

Investment in life insurance

20,058

19,657

Accrued interest receivable

3,161

3,279

Goodwill

14,420

14,420

Intangible assets, net

831

1,012

Deferred tax assets, net

8,899

8,969

Other assets

6,336

7,635

Total assets

$

911,821

$

885,254

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

129,724

$

142,030

Interest-bearing deposits

521,767

492,090

Total deposits

651,491

634,120

FHLB borrowings

15,000

-

Subordinated Debentures

34,883

37,251

Other liabilities

14,948

14,818

Total liabilities

716,322

686,189

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 11,375,803 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

106

114

Paid-in capital

94,679

110,465

Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan

(7,160

)

(7,328

)

Retained earnings

109,495

97,772

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,621

)

(1,958

)

Total stockholders' equity

195,499

199,065

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

911,821

$

885,254

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Interest Income

2024

2023

2024

2023

Loans, including fees

$

10,522

$

9,878

$

41,003

$

37,742

Investment securities available for sale

354

311

1,319

1,156

Investment securities held to maturity

48

92

314

367

Other interest income

987

1,196

4,046

4,154

Total interest income

11,911

11,477

46,682

43,419

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

2,432

1,920

9,042

5,614

Interest on FHLB borrowings

2

99

2

1,411

Interest on Subordinated debentures

465

543

2,451

2,165

Total interest expense

2,899

2,562

11,495

9,190

Net interest income

9,012

8,915

35,187

34,229

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

604

435

(203

)

(45

)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

8,408

8,480

35,390

34,274

Noninterest Income

Service fees on deposits

123

109

426

413

Fees from debit cards

177

181

706

724

Income from investment in life insurance

111

92

400

641

Gain on sale of fixed assets

-

-

-

188

Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate

-

31

-

709

Other income

233

285

982

1,082

Total noninterest income

644

698

2,514

3,757

Noninterest Expense

Compensation and related benefits

4,291

3,371

14,005

12,257

Occupancy

374

426

1,616

1,604

Data processing

364

339

1,480

1,373

Advertising

7

11

23

43

Professional fees

252

290

1,009

886

Equipment

95

106

396

425

Foreclosed real estate holding costs

0

13

13

186

Amortization of intangible assets

45

45

180

183

FDIC insurance premiums

81

98

326

336

Other expense

697

458

2,450

2,116

Total noninterest expense

6,206

5,157

21,498

19,409

Net income before tax

2,846

4,021

16,406

18,622

Income tax expense

895

1,012

4,683

4,915

Net income

$

1,951

$

3,009

$

11,723

$

13,707

Basic earnings per share

$

0.18

$

0.28

$

1.10

$

1.47

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.18

$

0.28

$

1.10

$

1.47

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Three Months ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

(Unaudited)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans

$

709,668

$

10,522

5.88

%

$

693,217

$

9,878

5.65

%

Securities available-for-sale

38,447

354

3.65

%

35,194

311

3.51

%

Securities held-to-maturity

6,668

48

2.86

%

11,193

92

3.26

%

Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets

68,523

987

5.74

%

82,482

1,196

5.65

%

Total interest-earning assets

823,306

11,911

5.74

%

822,086

11,477

5.54

%

Noninterest-earning assets

68,633

78,694

Total assets

$

891,939

$

900,780

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

87,548

196

0.89

%

$

83,014

234

1.12

%

Savings deposits

123,838

73

0.23

%

143,666

61

0.17

%

Money market deposits

117,039

777

2.63

%

88,671

312

1.40

%

Certificates of deposit

171,063

1,386

3.21

%

176,738

1,313

2.95

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

499,488

2,432

1.93

%

492,089

1,920

1.55

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

163

2

4.87

%

6,929

99

5.61

%

Subordinated debentures

34,867

465

5.29

%

37,228

543

5.81

%

Total borrowings

35,030

467

5.29

%

44,157

642

5.78

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

534,518

2,899

2.15

%

536,246

2,562

1.90

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

134,007

144,330

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

20,471

23,207

Total liabilities

688,996

703,783

Equity

202,943

196,997

Total liabilities and equity

$

891,939

$

900,780

Net interest income

$

9,012

$

8,915

Net interest rate spread

3.59

%

3.64

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

288,788

$

285,840

Net interest margin

4.34

%

4.30

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

154.03

%

153.30

%

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Years ended December 31
(Dollars in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

(Unaudited)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans

$

703,411

$

41,003

5.81

%

$

683,657

$

37,742

5.52

%

Securities available-for-sale

35,544

1,319

3.70

%

35,607

1,156

3.25

%

Securities held-to-maturity

9,542

314

3.28

%

12,003

367

3.06

%

Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets

73,096

4,046

5.53

%

77,865

4,154

5.34

%

Total interest-earning assets

821,593

46,682

5.67

%

809,132

43,419

5.37

%

Noninterest-earning assets

68,865

78,100

Total assets

$

890,458

$

887,232

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

84,655

878

1.03

%

$

86,114

614

0.71

%

Savings deposits

134,795

323

0.24

%

154,629

202

0.13

%

Money market deposits

101,831

2,274

2.23

%

91,573

803

0.88

%

Certificates of deposit

173,932

5,567

3.19

%

170,299

3,995

2.35

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

495,213

9,042

1.82

%

502,615

5,614

1.12

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

41

2

4.86

%

26,503

1,411

5.32

%

Subordinated debentures

35,071

2,451

6.97

%

37,149

2,165

5.83

%

Total borrowings

35,112

2,453

6.97

%

63,652

3,576

5.62

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

530,325

11,495

2.16

%

566,267

9,190

1.62

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

137,935

149,630

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

19,074

33,363

Total liabilities

687,334

749,260

Equity

203,124

137,972

Total liabilities and equity

$

890,458

$

887,232

Net interest income

$

35,187

$

34,229

Net interest rate spread

3.50

%

3.74

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

291,268

$

242,865

Net interest margin

4.27

%

4.23

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

154.92

%

142.89

%

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS
(Dollars in thousands)

QTR
12/31/2024

YTD
12/31/2024

Beginning Balance

$

8,001

$

8,554

Provision for credit losses -loans

490

(347

)

Net Charge-offs (recoveries):

Owner Occupied 1-4

(3

)

(115

)

Non-Owner Occupied 1-4

(27

)

(195

)

Investor Commercial Real Estate

-

-

OO Commercial Real Estate

-

(3

)

Construction & Land

(1

)

(4

)

Farm Loans

-

-

Marine & Consumer

-

2

Guaranteed by the US Gov't

-

-

Commercial

-

-

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(31

)

(315

)

Ending Balance- ACL for Loans

$

8,522

$

8,522

Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments

353

353

Balance Reserve for HTM Securities

4

4

Total ACL

$

8,879

$

8,879

Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments

115

146

Provision expense for HTM Securities

(1

)

(2

)

Total other provision expense

$

114

$

144

Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses

$

604

$

(203

)

RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Income (GAAP)

$

1,951

$

3,009

$

11,723

$

13,707

Plus(minus) tax adjusted items:

Legal Expense recovery from problem loan

-

-

78

-

Write-off of FMV adjustment on pay-off of acquired junior subordinated debt

-

-

(404

)

-

Loan Prepayment Penalty

-

-

194

-

Death benefit from bank owned life insurance

-

-

-

173

Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate

-

-

-

499

Gain on sale of branch building

-

-

-

138

Tax Adjusted items

-

-

(132

)

810

2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted

792

-

1,101

-

Non GAAP adjusted net income

$

2,743

$

3,009

$

12,956

$

12,897

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
