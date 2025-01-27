Sadot Group Inc. Announces Strategic North American Expansion Into Pet Food Ingredients

Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, is pleased to announce its entry into the North American pet food ingredients supply business, one of the fastest-growing sectors within the food and agriculture industry.

"We are thrilled to bring our team's years of expertise in ingredient sourcing and supply chain management to the North American pet food sector," said Michael Roper, CEO of Sadot Group Inc. "This is an exciting opportunity as we continue to diversify our portfolio, underscoring our commitment to innovation and market growth. The pet food market is experiencing significant expansion as consumers have become more discerning about the quality and nutritional value of their pets' diets. Sadot is well positioned to capitalize on the robust demand for premium ingredients that support the health and well-being of pets across the region."

With a strong track record of sourcing and supplying high-quality ingredients for a variety of industries globally, Sadot Group will seek to leverage its extensive experience and deep industry relationships with the goal of meeting the increasing demand for ingredients to supply the premium pet food sector in North America. Sadot is in the process of establishing a network of logistical partners, suppliers and customers to provide a comprehensive offering to the market, ensuring that its customers have access to top-tier products for both dry and wet pet food formulations.

For additional information about Sadot Group Inc. and its new pet food ingredients division, please visit www.sadotgroup.com.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

