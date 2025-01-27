Anzeige
Suominen Corporation: Darryl Fournier appointed as the COO of Suominen

Finanznachrichten News

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on January 27, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. EET

Darryl Fournier has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen's Executive Management Team and report to President & CEO Tommi Björnman. Fournier will start in his new position latest on February 24, 2025.

Fournier joins Suominen from Wm. T. Burnett & Co., where he worked as Vice President, Operations.

Fournier has extensive experience in production technologies, supply chain management, and sales support, with a strong focus on data-driven strategies and process improvement. "I am sure Darryl will drive our operational excellence and ensure our journey towards profitable growth," says Tommi Björnman, President & CEO of Suominen.

Darryl Fournier's CV and picture are attached to this release.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information, please contact:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

Attachments

  • Darryl Fournier Curriculum Vitae (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/424af8d6-7dc7-4253-8a37-bf8fb058d39f)
  • Darryl Fournier - picture (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/049286ab-aea0-4ff6-843f-b0f89b0b2588)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
